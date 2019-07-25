Baby Liam Jeremiah Davis, of Davis, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Murphy Cemetery in Davis, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Mercer.
He is survived by his parents, Jeremy and Olesya Davis of the home; brother, Jason Karavan of the home; grandparents, “Weldon” Tumpy and Sherri Davis of Davis and Aleksey and Natalya Rybikov of Sacramento, Calif.; aunts and uncles, Talon and Joy Smith of Davis, Inna and Sergey Eyrih and Tanya Rybikov, all of Sacramento, Calif., and Joshua Davis of Raleigh; and nieces and nephews, Grace and Gabriel Smith, both of Davis, and Camilla, Moses and Isaiah Eyrih, both of Sacramento, Calif.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.