Edna Small Haskett, 94, of Rock Springs, Tenn., formerly of Morehead City and Mill Creek, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Brookdale Rock Springs Assisted Living in Kingsport, Tenn.
Her service is at noon Saturday at Open Door Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick and the Rev. Bill Hooper. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Edna spent most of her life in the Mill Creek community before moving to Morehead City. In 2014, she moved to Brookdale Rock Springs Assisted Living in Kingsport, Tenn., to be close to her daughter.
She graduated from Newport High School in 1943 and went on to be a rural letter carrier for the Newport post office. Following that, she went to work for NADEP, Cherry Point as a security clerk. She always loved the Mill Creek community and especially enjoyed being the chairperson for the Mill Creek Oyster Festival for a number of years. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City and her love for the Lord was faithful and true.
While living at Brookdale Assisted Living for six years, she became an ambassador. She would always welcome new residents, showing them around the facility and making them feel welcome. She was a leader in showing other residents how to play games and enjoy life in their golden years.
Edna was a wonderful and loyal wife and mother who dearly loved her family, church and friends. She would always write personal messages in every card she would send out and she made a positive impact on all she encountered. While she was able, she loved to work in her garden. She also loved to read her Bible and do word search puzzles and Sudoku, playing bingo and being with people.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, certified nursing assistants and all the employees of Brookdale Rock Spring, Kingsport, Tenn., and also In Touch Care in Morehead City for all their love and kindness while taking care of her.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Grable of Kingsport, Tenn.; son, Lester Haskett Jr. and wife Susan of Fuquay-Varina; sister, Pearl Fodrie of Fayetteville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lester Haskett; parents, James and Gladys Small; sisters, Beulah Patterson, Viola Lewis and Bertie Lilly; and brothers, Herbert Small, Jesse Small and Ardell Small.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 227 Highway 24, Morehead City, NC 28557; Mill Creek Fire Department, P.O. Box 1296, Newport, NC 28570; or Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3448 Mill Creek Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
