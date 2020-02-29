Justin Elbert Tillett, 39, of Siler City, died Sunday Feb. 23, 2020, in Siler City.
His service was Friday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Parker Coppock officiating.
Mr. Tillett was born Jan. 2, 1981, in Carteret County to Kenneth P. and Kathleen Honeycutt Tillett. He was a member of Piney Grove United Methodist Church, previously a member of University Baptist Church Chapel Hill. Firefighting was an important part of Justin’s life. He was a volunteer member of the Siler City Fire Department and former member of New Hope Fire Department and Atlantic Fire Department. Justin was a high school science teacher, most recently teaching at Jordan-Matthews and with the N.C. Virtual Public School. He was a volunteer baseball coach with HYAA and East Chatham Baseball, and a basketball coach with Siler City Parks and Recreation Center. He enjoyed helping the UNC Marching Tar Heels during football season.
Justin is survived by his parents; wife of 14 years, Ashley Conley Tillett; a son, Holden Tillett; a brother, Kenneth “Beaver” Tillett and wife Leslie; nephews, Kyle and Andrew Tillett; special cousins, Krystal Gray, Kristopher Honeycutt and Gregory Swartz; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Any memorials may be made to UNC Bands gift fund, c/o UNC Band, CB 3320, Chapel Hill, NC 27599, or to JMArts, c/o Rose Pate, Jordan Matthews High School, 910 E. Cardinal St., Siler City, NC 27344.
Smith and Buckner Funeral home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
