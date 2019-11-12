Maison Paul Sanz, 20, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
His service is at 3 p.m. Friday at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Ryan Marshall.
Maison was a well-known resilient young man who touched many lives leaving an imprint of inspiration behind. He was born with what doctors thought would be a short life expectancy due to unimaginable medical conditions. Even as a newborn, Maison persevered and was ready for battle from day one. Despite everything Maison had to go through, he had such a meekness about himself that inspired every person that he encountered. Maison had quirkiness about himself that would light up any room and leave everyone smiling. One thing is certain; Maison did not fight his battle alone. He was surrounded by an endless supply of love and support that was able to carry him at times of weakness. In the last six months of his plentiful life, his body became exhausted and his battle came to a halt. With peace, Maison ended his battle here on Earth to begin the journey he always aspired and deserved in heaven.
“Even though it is easy to find peace in knowing Maison isn’t waking up for battle every morning, we could not begin to fathom having to go through life without him.”
He is survived by his mother, Jada Forcier and husband Tommy of the home; father, Paul Sanz and companion Breyl of Greenville; sisters, Ashley Radford of Snow Hill and Kaylee Forcier of Morehead City; maternal grandmother, Doris Johnson and husband David of Hookerton; paternal grandmother, Mercy Sanz of Ayden; grandmother, Susan Forcier of Newport; and grandfather, Thomas Forcier Sr. of Strafford, Conn.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jimmy Davis; paternal grandfather, Andy Sanz; maternal great-grandparents, Dock Mooring and Annie Bell; paternal great-grandparents, Aurelia and Ambrosio Sanz; paternal great-grandmother, Teresa Ruiz; maternal great-grandparents, RD and Agnes Hart; and grandmother, Virginia Forcier.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Durham Ronald McDonald House, 506 Alexander Ave., Durham, NC 27705.
