Margaret Elizabeth Hensley, 57, of Newport, went to be with her Lord Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock with the Rev. James Daub officiating.
She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Philip D. Hensley; daughters, Melissa Miller and husband Brandon of Yuma, Ariz., and Dawn Martinez and husband Francisco “Franny” of Newport; sons, Matthew Barrick of Lake Butler, Fla., Philip Hensley Jr. of Cary and Jason Hensley of Higbee, Mo.; and grandchildren, Hayden Adkins, Dylan Reed, Devon Reed, Layla Miller and Alianna Martinez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bonnie Doty; and a grandchild, Austin James Reed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oxford Children’s Home, 211 W. Antioch Drive, Oxford, NC 27565.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
