Janie Howard Lee, 75, of Newport, answered the call to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She died at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro, with Pastor Winkie Chadwick and David Nobles officiating.
Janie and her twin Janice were born Aug. 4, 1944, in New Bern to parents, Lillian and Levi Anderson. Throughout her life, Janie made it her goal to bring change and encouragement wherever she went. One of her greatest achievements was her POPS Ministry, Parents of Prodigals. It was her life’s mission to encourage parents to love and remain hopeful of their children, who strayed away from God, would one day return to him and live victoriously. POPS ministry continues today and will always serve as a reminder that we are never to give up hope in our loved ones.
Janie will be remembered for her love of crafts and sharing them with family and friends. She found joy in doing for others and making them feel special. So, if you were the recipient of one of those beautiful and delicious looking fake chocolate or coconut cakes, bread roses or anything bedazzled, consider yourself one of the lucky ones and know that you have a true piece of art, a one of a kind, just like Janie.
She is survived by her son, Tom Howard Jr.; three sisters, Judy Morris of Vanceboro, Janice Riggs and husband Elijah of Maysville and Jeanette Elswick and husband Larry of Askin; three brothers, Calvin Anderson and wife Marie, Jackie Anderson and wife Della and Johnny Ray Anderson and wife Doris, all of Vanceboro; and one stepson, Gary Lee and wife Darlene of Alliance. Janie has a plethora of nieces, nephews and extended grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Rouse; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Levi Anderson; and the love of her life and spouse, Robert E. Lee.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of Jackie and Della Anderson, 1660 Highway 43 North, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to POPS Ministry, Ref: Janie Lee, P.O. Box 486, Vanceboro, NC 28586. For more information, call 252-670-5153.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Vanceboro. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.