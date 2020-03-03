Mary Ruth Martin Jones, 96, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City.
A private service will be held at a later date at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Va.
Mary Ruth was born Sept. 24, 1923, in Ewing, Va. She spent her earlier years on a working farm in Tazewell, Tenn., with her many aunts and uncles. She went to Radford University in Radford, Va., and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. Upon graduation from college, Mary Ruth moved to Baltimore, Md., where she met her future husband, Robert Russell Jones.
In 1951, they adopted their daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” and in 1952 adopted their son, John Russell. In 1954, Mary Ruth and Robert designed and built their home in Bethesda, Md., where they lived until they relocated to Winchester, Va., in 2004.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Liz Jones-Dern and husband Bob; granddaughter, Liana McNutt and husband Brad; and two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Sammie McNutt. Also surviving Mary Ruth is her older sister, Elizabeth Overton, three nieces and one nephew.
Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John; and Robert, her husband of 74 years.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
