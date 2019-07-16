Doreen Amy Louise McKinnon Bessa, 94, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Cottages of Swansboro.
Her service is at noon Thursday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Father Don Baribeau officiating.
She was born July 17, 1924, in Brisbane, Australia, a daughter of the late Sidney and Edith McKinnon.
Doreen met her future American husband, Joseph Bessa, at a dance and they were married in 1942. They lived in Australia for a few years before moving with their eldest son to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Joe was from. They lived in Hawaii until 1954, when they relocated to San Francisco, Calif., and subsequently to San Jose, Calif., where they stayed for 47 years before moving to Swansboro to be near their daughter.
Doreen lost her husband Joe in 2009 after 67 years of marriage. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday Wednesday here on Earth, but now she will celebrate with Joe in heaven.
Wife, mom, nana, GMa and GG, these are the roles that were important to Doreen. Family gave her life meaning, and family will keep her memory alive. Those who loved her will miss her always.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Falkenberg and husband Hans of Broadnax, Va., and Joanne McCart and husband Tom of Swansboro; sons, John Bessa and wife Roberta of Holister, Calif., and Jeffrey Bessa and wife Victoria of Okatie, S.C.; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Elsie Miller; and brothers, Donny and Harry McKinnon.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Onslow County Animal Services, 244 Georgetown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
