Doretha Martin, 84, of Havelock, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at Piney Grove AME Zion Church in Havelock. Interment will follow at the Martin family cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Casezell Martin of the home; two daughters, Vanessa M. Ellison and Dorea M. Fisher, both of Havelock; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may express condolences at 225 Fisher Town Road in Havelock.

Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.

