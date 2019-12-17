Braxton Lee Piner, 76, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Smyrna United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sunny Limm officiating.
Braxton was a member of the Smyrna United Methodist Church for many years. He worked at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for 36 years as a sheet metal mechanic. Braxton was a member of the Society of the South Pole through Cherry Point. He was a scholar athlete in high school for playing baseball and basketball. He later was a member of the Eastern Blues Baseball Team. Braxton loved the water, especially trout fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debby” Piner; sons, Mark Allen Piner and wife Nicole W. Piner of Davis and Jarrett Lee Piner of Wilmington; grandchildren, Emily Hardy and husband Jordan, Ashlyn Goodwin and husband Scott and Justine Piner; great-grandchildren, Jackson Hardy, Collin Hardy, Mackenzie Goodwin and Easton Hardy; and his cocker spaniel, Bodie Piner.
Braxton was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Braxton Piner and Edna Gillikin Piner.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested anyone who would like to contribute to make a donation to Braxton’s church, Smyrna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Marshallberg, NC 28553.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
