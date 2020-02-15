Julia Rebecca Davis Robbins, 79, of Atlantic Beach and Kernersville, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
A celebration of life service is at 3 p.m. today at Friedland Moravian Church with Adam Goodrich and Mitchell Hayworth officiating.
Julia was born June 12, 1940, to the late Albert B. and Louise D. Davis. She was a member of Friedland Moravian Church and the adult Bible class.
She is survived by her husband, Grady; a daughter, Tammy Reed of Winston-Salem; a son, Leon Robbins of Yadkinville; two grandsons; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, George Davis; a sister, Helen Coon; a sister-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by three of her siblings, Daniel Davis, Frank Davis and Mary Lou Davis Bee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friedland Moravian Church band fund.
Arrangements are by J.O. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be sent to the Robbins family at www.jagreenandsons.com.
