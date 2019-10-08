Lois Yvonne Merrill Piner, 84, of Cedar Point, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 1 p.m. today at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Swansboro with the Rev. H.C. Hardesty officiating. Burial will be private at the Piner family cemetery.
She was the daughter of the late Roy and Dorothy Watson Merrill.
She is survived by four daughters, Sissy Patricia Piner, Carolyn Eaton and husband Scott, Anna Renee Piner and Melony Ann Piner, all of Cedar Point; a son, Billy Wayne Piner and wife Sharon of Cedar Point; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her faithful companion, David Henry Jones of Cedar Point.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Alvin Piner; and a grandson, Larry William Roberts.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, but donations are suggested to a Ronald McDonald house in her memory.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
