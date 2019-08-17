Sidney Rose Richardson, 77, of Otway, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay.
A memorial service for Sidney is at 2 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Ricky Rose and the Rev. Paul Mann.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula R. Gillikin and companion Dennis Ward and Maria O’Neal and husband Douglas, all of Otway; “adopted” daughter, Marie O’Shall of Bettie; son, David Ryan Gillikin and companion Fallon Midgette of Otway; sisters, Louise Golden of Straits and Betty Jean Gillikin and husband Ronnie of Otway; grandchildren, Heather Gaskill and husband David of Sea Level, Christopher Taylor of Jacksonville and Jamie Gaskins, Trevor Gillikin and David Gillikin, all of Otway; and her great-grandchild, who was the apple of her eye, Jaden Gaskill.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, David L. Gillikin; second husband, Eugene Richardson; mother, Lela Lewis Rose; father, Edwin Hansen Rose; sisters, Melba Mae Sgambelluri, Nova Doris Smith and Annie Willis; brothers, Tommie Rose and Doc Rose; son, David L. Gillikin Jr.; and grandson, Travis Ryan Gillikin.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
