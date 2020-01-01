Matthew Colton Morris, 24, of Gloucester, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Manley Rose. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.