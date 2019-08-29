Mary Belinda Salter, 53, of Broad Creek, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Robbie Strickland. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Mary was born Aug. 9, 1966, and was a graduate of West Carteret High School. She loved the rhythm of music and enjoyed dancing. She had a special love for her sweet grandson, Wade.
She is survived by her son, Cody Lee Salter of the home; mother, Harriett Salter of the home; brothers, Vannie D. Salter and wife Cindy of Maryland and Brian K. Salter and wife Gina of Newport; grandson, Wade Ellis Salter; uncle, Johnny Salter; and nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fur babies, Tulip, Rosco and Sugar Bear.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vannie Edmond Salter; brothers, Johnny “PK” Salter and Jeffery “Jefro” Salter; maternal grandparents, Garland and Marietta Willis; and paternal grandparents, Virgil and Ollie Mae Salter.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
