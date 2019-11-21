Judith Ann Jones Collier, 77, of King Arthur Court, Elizabeth City, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Towne South Church of Christ, officiated by Minister Brad Giffin.
Twiford Funeral Home of Elizabeth City is assisting the Collier family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
