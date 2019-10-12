Marlene Anderson, 77, of Beaufort, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of life was held Feb. 8, 2019, in Beaufort. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., will be held at 9 a.m. Friday.
Marlene is survived by her two sons, Douglas Beck and Tim Beck; a granddaughter; and a sister, Michelle Moss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Henrietta Moss; and husband, Andy Anderson.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at, www.noefs.org.
