Arthur “Art” Randle Denning, 87, of Newport, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with his loving wife, Jody, by his side.
A public memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with his son, Dr. Rich Denning, officiating. A private burial will be held at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
Mr. Denning was born June 14, 1932, in Harnett County to the late William Arthur “Billy” and Ida Mae Williams Denning. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. He attended N.C. State University and was licensed as a professional land surveyor in 1962. Mr. Denning owned and operated Denning Construction Co. Inc. and Denning Land Surveying Co. He was a land planner and developer. He developed many subdivisions and shopping centers throughout North Carolina. He would often tell stories of how he drove the first survey stake in North Hills Land Development and at that time he owned and operated the largest land surveying company in Wake County. In the early 1970s, he developed a large resort in Charleston, S.C. Professionally, his career highlight was serving the people of Carteret County from 1976 until he retired in 2018. Many subdivisions throughout the county were designed by Mr. Denning. He helped many land surveyors, realtors and attorneys, as they would often call upon him for his vast experience and expertise.
His real passion was helping those who were struggling with alcoholism find sobriety and peace with God. He was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1972 and he served as the N.C. state delegate for several years. In addition, he held many offices at the state level. He enjoyed worshipping Jesus at various churches and held membership at Open Door Baptist Church and Croatan Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce “Jody” Ainley Denning of the home; daughter, Vicki Denning Bennett and husband John Bennett of Wilmington; son, Rich Denning and wife Teresa Denning of Lynchburg, Va.; three stepchildren, Tim Overman of Newport, Kathy Pake of Beaufort and Jeannie Kelly of Raleigh; five grandchildren, Angelika Hope Denning, William “Will” Arthur Denning II, Jonathan Randle Denning, Jessica Anne Denning and Joshua Richardson Denning; and a great-grandson, Daniel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, affectionately known as Papa and Mama Denning; and all his siblings, four brothers, Evit, Ezra, Carsie and Hyson Denning; and two sisters, Ollie Denning Raper and Kizzie Denning Williams.
In lieu of flowers, please send cards and donations to Jody Denning, c/o Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay, P.O. Box 150, Sea Level, NC 28577.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
