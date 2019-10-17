Darlene Pollock Woodard, 71, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Darlene was a faithful woman with an outstanding work ethic. During her long career, she held various positions in the area, including being a certified nursing assistant in a nursing home and working at Conner’s Mobile Home facility, Henry’s Tackle and at Carteret Lanes bowling alley. Her longest position was with Blue Bell and Hudson Garment Factory, where she was a seamstress.
In Darlene’s earlier years, she enjoyed playing various sports. She played softball on a women’s county league and was on a women’s basketball team. She was an amazing bowler who maintained high averages on the multiple teams that she was on. Watching sporting events was also a highlight for Darlene. She enjoyed watching the N.C. State University Wolfpack and especially enjoyed NASCAR racing and even attended several races in Charlotte, Rockingham and Darlington.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wiedner and husband Danny of Newport; sons, Billy Millis, Danny Ray Millis and wife Johanna and Ryan Jarvis, all of Newport; sisters, Janice Bowen of Morehead City, Cindy McCausley and husband Robert of Salty Shores and Tina Pollock of Prattsville, Ala.; brothers, Buddy Pollock of Concord and Danny Pollock of Newport; six grandchildren, Christian and wife Taylor, Justin, Greyson, Shelby, Landon and Ava; and one great-grandson, Corbin, all of Newport; she was blessed to have a big and loving family who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” R. Woodard; mother, Leola Long Finney; father, Arthur Pollock; and cutest long-haired dachshund, Buddy.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends at other times at the home of Danny and Lisa Wiedner in Newport.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
