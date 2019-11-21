Helen Auvil, 72, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.
There will be no formal service.
Helen was an adventurous woman who lived life to the fullest and wasn’t afraid to tackle hard jobs. She enjoyed gardening and seeing the bounty of her labor. Having earned her pilot’s license, she enjoyed the freedom and beauty of flight and spent many hours in the blue skies. Helen could handle any type of home repair project that came her way and was even talented enough to rebuild her Harley motorcycle. Whether flying or on her motorcycle, she enjoyed life.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Wade and husband Larry of Newport; sons, Cliff Auvil and wife Trish of Delaware, Robert Auvil of Oregon and Ty Auvil and wife Lisa of Alaska; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
