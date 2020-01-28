Margaret Tomlinson Morgan, 94, of Cape Carteret, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Silver Creek Original Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Michael Ledbetter. Interment will be Saturday at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
Mrs. Morgan was a native of Wake County and retired from N.C. State University, working in auxiliary services.
She is survived by her husband of 78 years, Everett Morgan; sons, Ronald E. Morgan of North Augusta, S.C., Donald E. Morgan and wife Brenda of Cape Carteret and Timothy W. Morgan and wife Sara of Rolesville; sisters, Louise Barber of Silverdale, Janet Ingram of Riverdale and Peggy Gray of Newport; brothers, Fred Tomlinson of New Bern and Lawrence Zettelmaier of Raleigh; grandchildren, Heather Seildman, Carrie Falcon, Shannon Lord, James Manuel, Laura Downs Doss, James Morgan, Melissa Wrenn, Donald Morgan Jr., Christy Morgan, Robert Hunter and Tosha Robinson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Silver Creek Church in Cape Carteret.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home of Morehead City and Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
