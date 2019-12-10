Vietnam veteran Maj. Theodore “Ted” Duane Svoboda, 91, of Lincoln, Neb., formerly of Newport, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lincoln.
His service was Nov. 30 in Lincoln.
Ted joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 and attended the University of Nebraska after serving four years. He returned to active duty and went through flight training, receiving his wings in 1954 and then joining the U.S. Marine Corps. He flew jets in Korea and rescue helicopters during two tours in Vietnam. He retired in 1970 after 25 and a half years of service to his country.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Svoboda of Lincoln, Neb.; son, Ted Svoboda and wife Barb of Lincoln, Neb.; daughters, Janet Sibley and husband Bryan of Newport, Jessica Elliot and husband James of Lincoln, Neb., and Jean Greenhill of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
