John Moore, 84; private service Feb 1, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Kenneth Moore, 84, of Cape Carteret, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family handled the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News by topic Atlantic BeachBeaufortBogueBusinessCape CarteretCedar PointCountyCrime And CourtsDown EastEmerald IsleEnvironment And ScienceHealthIndian BeachMilitaryMorehead CityNewportPeletierPine Knoll ShoresPolitics And ElectionsSchoolsTransportationTrending TopicsWeather Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReport: North River bridge reopens to trafficHighway Patrol expects charges in fatal wreckSPX Flow to close Newport facilityCCSO arrests two in relation to stolen property caseNewport Middle School principal announces retirementWestern growth worries school leadersCedar Point OKs rezoning request despite neighborhood concernsDredging for dollars: $144M in Bogue Banks nourishment essential to maintaining beachesState’s coast bears brunt of insurance increasesMarines earn rare honor for beach rescue ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWill America’s youth defend their nation? (23)BREAK THE CYCLE: Programs aim to ease local jail overcrowding, rehabilitate prisoners (10)‘Impeached’ – not so fast (10)Proposed teacher strike will fail public education (9)Dredging for dollars: $144M in Bogue Banks nourishment essential to maintaining beaches (8)Community college considers weapons policy (8)Exceeding authority (8)What Democrats will ignore in 2020 (8)School board approves final 2019-20 budget (7)Governor uses education to bully legislators (7) Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.