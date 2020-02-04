Mary “Mama Lou” Locklear, 74, of Havelock, formerly of Carteret County, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be announced at a later date.
Mary Lou worked for many years as a server at El’s Drive-In and in the kitchens of The Captain’s Table and Cox Family restaurants.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Louise Hagan of Havelock and Pamela Shouse and Tonya Gillikin, both of Newport; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Willard; mother, Loretta Weavil; and daughters, Wanda Kay Willard and Deborah “Booie” Willard.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to family at www.noefs.org.
