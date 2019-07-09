Joseph “Joe Milt” Milton Styron, 60, of Davis, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Rusty Willis. Interment will follow at the Murphy Family Cemetery in Davis, with the Rev. Jimmy Mercer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends at the family home in Davis.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
