Joseph “Joe Milt” Milton Styron, 60, of Davis, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Rusty Willis. Interment will follow at the Murphy family cemetery in Davis, with the Rev. Jimmy Mercer officiating.
Joe Milt was a member of Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church and was also a member of the Tuesday Men’s Fellowship Group in Davis, where he enjoyed fellowship with the men of his community. From an early age he loved the water and was blessed to spend most of his life as a commercial fisherman. In later years, he received his Merchant Marine Credential Able Bodied Seaman, and worked as a drag tender for B & B Dredging.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Ann Styron of the home; daughter, Bethany JoAlison Styron of the home; son, Joseph “Joey” Milton Styron Jr. of Wilmington; mother, Ruby Brewer Styron of Davis; sister, Helen Styron Taylor and husband Terry of Adams Creek; special nieces and nephews, Marie Riley of Wilmington, Lynn Carter of Coinjock and Lacy Austin Jr. of Kinston and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Styron.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends at the family home in Davis.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Davis Original Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 74, Davis, NC 28524.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
