Sandra J. “Sandi” Malone, 74, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort.
Born in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas C. Stooks. Sandi was a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. In 2001, she and her late husband Robert A. “Bob” Malone moved to Beaufort after her retirement from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Shortly after arriving in Beaufort, she worked at the Carteret County Health Department, where she was the bioterrorism/preparedness coordinator for six years.
Sandi had numerous passions and enjoyed spending time with her friends in the book club and the Sweet Potato Queens, to name a few. Sandi was involved the Arts Council of Carteret County, as well as the Carteret Community Theatre. Sandi was always involved in artistries to include needlework, pottery, woodworking and pine needle basketry. Sandi taught pine needle basketry at the Beaufort Historical Association.
She is survived by her two sons, one daughter and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, or Carteret Community Theatre, 1311 Arendell S., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
