Glenn “Lee” Kenan, 82, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
There will be no service at this time.
Lee was born and raised in Asheboro. He was an avid diver, pilot and naturalist and a veteran of multiple branches of service and proud supporter of the U.S. military. Most proud of his Coast Guard career, later he was a successful businessman in Asheboro.
He was an alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was an Eagle Scout as a youth.
The family is appreciative of the care and support of the neighbors and friends of the Merrimon community, the nurses and doctors of CarolinaEast Medical Center, family physician and friend Dr. Alonzo Davis and loving staff, Dr. Kerry Davis, Breakthrough PT and John Gaddy, Carolina Brace and Limb.
Lee is survived by Linda Dickens Kenan, his wife of 52 years, who was at his side during a lengthy illness and with him as he “Crost the Bar” to “meet His Pilot face to face.”
He is also survived by extensive family. Special sisters-in-law, Gloria Tysinger of Roannoke Rapids and Gwendolyn Joyner of Morehead City and their children and grandchildren, who brightened Lee’s last days in the hospice care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Belle Kenan; and in-laws, Teddy and Clea Dickens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
