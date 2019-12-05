Stephanie Davis Long, 62, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Dennis Evans.
She is survived by her daughter, Gena Davis of Morehead City; brother, William Davis Jr. of Roper; and grandchildren, Malayna Taylor, Destanie Lax and husband Keegan and Makel Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Long; parents, William and Carrie Davis; and sister, Melody Davis.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.