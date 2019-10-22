Russell Joseph Rosso, 80, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro surrounded by family.
His service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.