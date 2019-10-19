Ellen Bordeaux Mason, 81, of Newport, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee.
Ellen was the daughter of late Virginia Marshburn Bordeaux and John Henry Bordeaux Sr. of Castle Hayne. She attended St. James United Methodist Church in Newport. She was a dedicated member of the Newport Chapter 2060 Women of the Moose, where she was a charter member and held multiple offices over the years, as well as planned and helped with many projects and events for the community. She volunteered to work at local polls for the County Board of Elections for years and she loved to participate in any number of community drives, from Relay for Life to Meal on Wheels, the Blood Mobile and even helped with roadside cleanups.
Ellen had a lifelong love of beach music and always looked forward to the next concert at the park in Morehead City. She was an avid reader who almost never was not reading when at home. She also loved Wheel of Fortune and routinely drove people crazy at how quickly she could solve the puzzle.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Aubrey M. Mason of the home; son, Adam Mason and wife Amy of Elizabeth City; sisters, Sue Allen and husband Thomas of Newport and Jean Bostic and husband Wayne of Kure Beach; brothers, Johnny Bordeaux and wife Nancy and Buddy Bordeaux, all of Wilmington; sister-in-law, Eleanor Williams of Churchland; brother-in-law, Keith Mason and wife Peggy of Newport; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; sister-in-law, Kay Bordeaux; and brother-in-law, Bill Williams.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Saint James United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570; Women of the Moose Chapter 2060, 456 Roberts Road, Newport, NC 28570; or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.