Betty Jean Jacobs (Farthing), 83, of Roanoke, Ind., formerly of Beaufort, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Sunday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Ind., with a lunch reception to follow at Halls Guest House. All are welcome to attend this celebration of Betty’s life.
Arrangements are by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne. Online condolences can be made at northernindianafuneralcare.com.
