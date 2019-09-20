Agatha “Sissy” Dawn Willis, 72, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at PruittHealth Care in Sea Level.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at North River Primitive Baptist Church in Otway.
Agatha was active in North River Primitive Baptist Church in Otway, serving as the secretary and treasurer for more than 30 years. In addition, she worked hard her whole life, beginning at the shirt factory and Otway Grocery and proceeding to manage convenience stores throughout Carteret County. Before retiring, she worked at Otway Flowers, K.D.’s Florist and with the U.S. Census Bureau. In her youth, she volunteered with the Democratic Party and Habitat for Humanity. She was a loving mother, with a sharp wit and a boundless sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughters, the Rev. Debra Guthrie of Aiken, S.C., and Christy Willis Higgs and husband Marcus of Castle Hayne; brother, Boris Lawrence of Otway; and grandchildren, Khalil and Kharlee, both of Castle Hayne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Willis Sr. of Morehead city; son, Dana Drew Guthrie formerly of Harkers Island; brother, Kirby Lawrence; and parents, Adolia and Eldred Gillikin of Otway.
The family will receive condolences following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stump Sound Primitive Church, c/o Gene Lupton, 4034 Lowland Road, Lowland, NC 28552.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
