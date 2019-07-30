Inez Sabiston, 90, of Williston, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay in Sea Level.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Williston United Methodist Church with Pastor Keith Styron officiating. Burial will follow at the Willis family cemetery.
Mrs. Inez was the owner and operator of Ricky’s Takeout in Smyrna for many years. She was a lifelong member of Williston United Methodist Church, loved music and loved to dance, especially the “Rabbit Dance.”
She is survived by her sons, Morris Willis and wife Liz of Newport and Ricky Sabiston and fiancée Belinda Autry of Wendell; daughter, Denise Willis Styron and husband Keith of High Point; grandchildren, Ash-Leigh Willis Britt and husband Eddie of Evergreen, Tracey Willis Brinson and husband Bo and Kimberly Willis and boyfriend Paul Henriksen, all of Newport, Michael Coleman of Havelock, Melanie Styron Hicks and Paul Hicks, both of Morganton, Kara Styron Palmer and husband Matt of High Point, Khayla Sabiston Randall and husband Andrew of Kinston and Matthew Sabiston of Hubert; great-grandchildren, Karlie Hill and husband Jordan and Payton and Emilee Britt, all of Evergreen, Asher, Elijah and Norah Brinson and Braylee Evans, all of Newport, Harley Hicks Regino and husband Alexis and Mackenzie Love, Ryleigh Palmer and Marlee Palmer, all of High Point, and Gage Randall of Kinston; and great-great-grandchildren, Kaison Hill of Evergreen and Aubrey and Ryder Regino, both of High Point.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Viola Willis; and her husband, Chesley Sabiston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
