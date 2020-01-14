Dianne Antrim, 69, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 6 p.m. Thursday at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Rob Pate.
Dianne Antrim was born and raised in Petersburg, Va. Upon graduating from Prince George High School, she obtained an associate degree in business and eventually moved to Richmond, Va., where she married John Antrim III and worked for several years in retail management. After moving to Morehead City in 1988, Dianne pursued health care. Over the years, she cared for both animals and people. She loved spending time with her family, listening to music, going to the pool and beach and laughing. Most importantly, Dianne was a woman who showed kindness to everyone and had strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was an incredibly loving mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Antrim Ballou and husband Mark of Morehead City; and grandchildren, Adron Ballou, Kenley Ballou, MJ Ballou and Bethany Ballou.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elder B. Stewart and Nancy Y. Stewart; and granddaughter, Eleanor Ballou.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
