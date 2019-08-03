Frances Ann Newkirk Clements, 72, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 3 p.m. today at Mount Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Mr. Gayle Payne. Interment will follow at Graham Memorial Cemetery.
Frances was a member of United Pentecostal Church in Morehead City. She loved her church and family and especially enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Reneé Clements of Mill Creek; sons, Herbert Lee Clements Jr. and wife Amy and Austin Clements, all of Havelock, and George Louis Clements and wife Melissa Jean of Newport; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Clements of Middlesex; sisters, Barbara Forrest and husband Connie and Georgia Newkirk, all of Mill Creek, and Anita Gray of Cove City; brother, David Newkirk and wife Renada of Mill Creek; grandchildren, Lee, Chris, Thomas, Will, Justin, Rebecca, Daniel, Skyler, Alex, Faye and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Sullivan and Penelope; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Clements Sr.; a son, David Alan Clements; parents, George and Juanita Newkirk; and a sister, Rhonda Trombley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the family at 241 Shore Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
