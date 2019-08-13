Walter Joseph “Bud” Stanislawski Jr., 77, of Wilmington, formerly of Beaufort, passed away at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
There will be a memorial for Walter in Leland at a later date. There will also be one in the Baltimore area at a later date.
My husband and best friend Walter Joseph Stanislawski Jr., also known as Bud, was born in Baltimore, Md., Feb. 24, 1942. He was a resident of Beaufort in Howland Rock for 14 years and moved to the Wilmington area July of 2018. Walt was retired after 37 years with the Social Security Administration as a computer specialist. He was a boater and a fisherman and loved classic cars. A car head from way back, he raced cars in the 60s. He was a grandfather to all kids because they just gravitated toward him and vice versa. He was a man in a class by himself. He was kind, trustworthy and genuine and loved to laugh. The world definitely lost one of the brighter lights when he passed. He was smart, funny and a true gentleman with love to offer anyone he met.
He has no children but is survived by his wife of 23 years, Barbara Ellen Stanislawski; and three furballs (cats).
He was predeceased by his father, Walter Joseph Stanislawski Sr.; and his mother, Blanche Dolores Hile Stanislawski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Freedom Service Dogs of America or Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla.
The family handled the arrangements.
