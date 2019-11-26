Lois Murdoch Bryan, 90, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery.
Lois was a faithful member of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, where she attended church for approximately 70 years. During that time, she invested in the lives of numerous children, as she taught Sunday school for more than 50 years. She was honored to teach generations of families the truth of God’s word. Lois also enjoyed singing in the choir and being the president of the Ladies Auxiliary, as well as other activities she participated in. If you didn’t know Lois from church, then you might know her as the “Avon Lady.” She had a career of 40 years sharing the Avon products with the community. She also did catering on the side and was known for her amazing cooking and her mouthwatering yeast rolls. In her free time, she loved to do yard and garden work, anything that involved “playing in the dirt.”
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Lee and husband James of Newport; grandchildren, David Garner and wife Gwen and Chris Garner and wife Holly; and great-grandchildren, C.J. Garner, Bryan Garner and Jonathan Garner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bryan Sr.; sons, George Bryan Jr. and Joey Bryan; parents, Claude and Mamie Murdoch; sister, Ann Bryan; and brothers, Claude Murdoch Jr. and Clarence Murdoch.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 850 Nine Foot Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
