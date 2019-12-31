Claudia Lloyd Rice Hult, 79, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully early Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home.
Claudia’s memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Claudia Lloyd Rice Hult was born in Uniontown, Pa., to Dorothy Lewis Rice and Donald Lloyd Rice July 18, 1940. She grew up in Uniontown, graduating from Uniontown High School in 1958. Claudia moved to Washington, D.C., where she met and married D.C. Metro Police Department K9 handler/officer Donald F. Hult Sr. (deceased 1996) in 1960. In 1973, upon Don’s retirement from the department, the Hult family moved to Cape Carteret.
During the mid 1970s, Claudia served as a Cape Carteret town commissioner before becoming a Carteret County magistrate. She served as magistrate for 33 years, eventually serving what comprises N.C. Judicial District 3B. She spent more than 33 years dispensing judicial wisdom. Additionally, Claudia R. Hult also took tremendous enjoyment in performing countless wedding ceremonies for (mostly) happy couples who came to our beaches for that purpose, as well as too many local couples to count. Claudia was also actively involved in Boy Scouts of America from 1969 to 1986 and again from 2007 to 2017. The most important thing in life to Claudia was her family. Her two sons kept her at her home in hospice care during her final days.
Claudia is survived by her three sisters, Katherine Rice Wahler of Rockville, Md., Dorothy and husband Rusty Rice Thomas of Cherry Hill, N.J., and Eleanor “Puff” Rice Lucas of Uniontown, Pa.; her two sons, Donald “Donnie” Hult Jr. and Daniel “Danny” Eben Hult, their wives and her grandchildren, all of whom reside in western Carteret County; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Claudia was well loved.
The Hult family will have a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Claudia’s home in Cape Carteret.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City.
