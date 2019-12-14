Frank Pruitt Jr., 62, of Calabash, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House in Bolivia.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Frank loved beer, country music and fishing. He loved being on the water as a commercial fisherman off the coast of Morehead City, as well as off of Little River, S.C. He worked on the Captain Stacey, as well as other boats around the area. In earlier years, he was in two major boat accidents, both serious. Even after surviving those incidents, he continued his fishing career. Nothing could stop him when it came to being on the water.
Some people might think he was different, but in reality, he was just a very private person. He had a good heart and loved his friends and family. He’d do anything to help those around him and was a sweet, kind and funny man. He was very close to his daughter, Amanda Pruitt, who was at his bedside when he passed.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Pruitt and husband Gerald Gaskill of Morehead City; son, Josh Pruitt and wife Jenni of Morehead City; sisters, Patricia Pruitt Korducavich of Tampa, Fla., Rose Pruitt Burke and husband Michael of York County, S.C., and Michelle Ritchie of Summerville, S.C.; grandchildren, Emily Reeger, Shania Tilley, Liz Tilley, Sandy Tilley, Chelsea George, Haley Pruitt and Bre Pruitt; and great-grandchild, Patrick Bowles.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Oxford Pruitt and Frank Pruitt Sr.; and sisters, Connie Pruitt and Eddie Pruitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
