Teresa Leigh Givens Marks, 60, of Newport, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Teresa enjoyed her time volunteering with her daughters’ marching band. She enjoyed using her cosmetology degree and was the former owner of a salon in Havelock. Her compassionate nature was evident in the way she helped people and her love of animals. She loved working with her hands while crafting, cooking, gardening and painting.
She is survived by her daughters, Emily Golightly and husband Jim of Pine Knoll Shores and Amanda Schutt and husband Phillip of Winterville; sisters, Deborah Barbour and Jane Turner, both of Smithfield and Rhonda Givens and companion Kathy Gunter of Lake Butler, Fla.; stepfather, Duane “Duke” Ware of Smithfield, and grandchildren, Maggie Golightly, Jude Golightly and Rachel Schutt.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dixie Ware; father, Eugene Givens; and a sister, Barbara Looper.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
