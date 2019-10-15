Sherry Allen Campbell, 66, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 4 p.m. Friday at Cstone Church, 301 Friendly Road, Morehead City. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Carolina Memorial Gardens in Creedmoor.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
