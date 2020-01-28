Retired U.S. Navy Capt. James L. Willis Jr., 87, of Fuquay-Varina, formerly of Carteret County, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Fuquay-Varina.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Thomas Funeral Home chapel in Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Willis was born in Beaufort. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1955 and served for 24 years. He retired from the Navy in 1979.
In 1981, Mr. Willis returned to his home state of North Carolina to work in the private sector. He finally retired for good in 1991.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Leete Willis; his two daughters, Laura Poteat and husband Mark Poteat and Vickie Harris and husband John Harris; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Home in Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences can be made at thomasfuneral.com.
(Paid obituary)
