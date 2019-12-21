Jean Phillips, 95, of Jacksonville, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Jean enjoyed playing golf, especially with the ladies of Bogue Banks Country Club, where she was a member. Her golfing ability and interest also afforded her the privilege of the being a member of the Ladies Golf Association in Bogue Banks. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Phillips of the home; son, Jim Phillips III of Jacksonville; sister, Nell Grissom of Meridian, Miss.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.E. and Evelyn Lindley; daughter, Carol Lynn Davenport; sister, Judy Perkins; and brothers, L.E. Lindley Jr. and Sam Lindley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
