Durward Bell Lewis, 94, of Morehead City, was called home by his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City with the Rev. John Carswell, senior pastor of Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, presiding.
Mr. Lewis was born in Beaufort to the late Nat and Lena Dixon Lewis. He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer 3rd Class/coxswain. Mr. Lewis was part of the D-Day invasion of Normandy during World War II. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign War Post 2401 in Beaufort.
Mr. Lewis was affectionately known as “The Candyman” around town, especially at Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, and the area nursing homes. For his 88th birthday, he was honored with the title of “mayor” of Carteret General Hospital for his acts of kindness and goodwill.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Sue Lewis Lawrence of Beaufort; two sons, Durward Ray Lewis of Newport and Michael Alan Lewis and wife Cindy of Cambridge, Mass.; grandchildren, Barry Day of Morehead City, Robert Lewis and wife Kimberly of Haines City, Fla., Heather Lewis DiRezze and husband Andrew of Calabash, Michael Lewis II of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Caitlin Lewis Wong and husband Paul of Framingham, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Lewis of Charlotte, Nathan Lewis of Havelock, Cameron Lewis of Arlington, Mass., Jackson Wong Framingham, Mass., and Nixon DiRezze of Calabash; great-great-granddaughter, Mikaela Lewis of Charlotte; brothers-in-law, Edwin Oglesby and wife Doris and Daniel Oglesby, all of Morehead City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcy Oglesby Lewis; a brother, Lenwood Earl Lewis; a sister, Patricia Ann Lewis; a daughter-in-law, Wanda S. Lewis; and a son-in-law, Bradley Lawrence.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Brooks Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or donations maybe made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.