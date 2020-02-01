Elizabeth Mary Gratz, 72, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by two sons, Joe Gratz of Philadelphia, Pa., and Michael Gratz of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Karen Guinn of Lake Placid, Fla.; two sisters, Evelyn Coates of Morehead City and Patty Enrico of Georgia; and two grandchildren, Rachel and Jo Jo Gratz.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.