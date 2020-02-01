Elizabeth Mary Gratz, 72, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.

Her service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by two sons, Joe Gratz of Philadelphia, Pa., and Michael Gratz of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Karen Guinn of Lake Placid, Fla.; two sisters, Evelyn Coates of Morehead City and Patty Enrico of Georgia; and two grandchildren, Rachel and Jo Jo Gratz.

Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.

