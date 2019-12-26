John “Jay Cobb” Erwin, 78, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.
John honorably served in the U.S. Air Force as a military policeman from 1959 until 1963. John “Jay Cobb” Erwin loved his life as a radio broadcaster and loved beach music and the music of the big bands. He loved what he did for a living and never considered it to be work. He loved his family, coworkers, his friends and his community to the fullest.
John is survived by his wife, Nina Erwin; two brothers, George Erwin of Orlando, Fla., and George Justice and wife Betty of Raleigh; sister, Mary Watson of Sanford; cousins, Laurie Shaw of Clayton and Olivia Whitehurst of Ayden; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved mini-dachshund, Emily Grace.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Marion Cobb Erwin; stepmother, Anna Cates Erwin; and a brother, Robert Justice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of John “Jay Cobb” Erwin to support the heart transplant program at Duke Heart Center. Checks may be written to Duke Heart Development, c/o Jillian Ream – Alumni and Development Records, Duke University, Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708. Please note Mr. Erwin’s name in the memo line of the check.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
