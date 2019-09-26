Justin James Williams, 39, of Beaufort, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at One Harbor Church in Morehead City.
Justin was born March 24, 1980, in Westchester County, N.Y. He taught himself to fish at age 5 and would often fish multiple rods in any size body of water, including puddles. In 1992, Justin and his family moved to Beaufort, where he refined his fishing skills in the waters of Carteret County. Justin reluctantly attended East Carteret High School, where he sat in class and thought about fishing. Justin recently purchased his dream fishing boat and planned many future fishing trips with his mother and brother.
Justin is survived by his mother, Kandy Williams; brother, Travis Williams; “son” and best friend, his beloved golden retriever, Trigger; and nephew, Hayden of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Shad Williams in 2016; and his father, Wayne Williams in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Justin’s name can be given to Noe Funeral Service and will be accepted at the memorial service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
