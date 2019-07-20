James “Jah” Roy Felton, 44, of North River, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.
“James the barber” has been a barber to many for more than 20 years.
His service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at the Felton family cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Rudolph and Lena Felton of North River; sons, Jahiem Smith of West Virginia and Colby Felton; daughters, Anitra Smith of West Virginia and Kaliza Felton; the mother of his children, Misty Smith of West Virginia; sisters, Monika Nickolson and husband Eddie of Willard and Nitara Felton of Havelock; and brothers, Rudolph Felton Jr. of Jacksonville, Lemuel Felton of New Bern and Bishop Keith C. Felton and First Lady Jurline of Charlotte.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
