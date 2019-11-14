Thaddeus Godette Jr., 27, of Havelock, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence.
His service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Craven Corner Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in the Godette family cemetery.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends at 130 Theodore Godette Sr. Lane in Havelock, where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc. of Kinston.
